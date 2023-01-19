Lagos: One Dead As Building Collapses In Ikeja

One person has been confirmed dead following the collapse of a one-storey building in the Ikeja area of Lagos State.

Confirming the sad incident in a statement on Thursday, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the deceased is a welder.

The statement by LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu added that the collapse occurred on Wednesday at No.12, Aromire Street, Ikeja.

LASEMA said the building formerly housed a supermarket but partially collapsed due to construction work by some unskilled workers on site.

Oke-Osanyintolu noted that after the emergency response by LASEMA, the Lagos State Building Control Agency, (LASBCA), and Nigeria Police have been contacted for further action.

“The Agency swiftly responded to the emergency call immediately it was escalated and activated its emergency response plan by deploying its responders to take full control of the situation.

“Unfortunately, an adult male reported to be a welder lost his life instantly at the scene. His remains were recovered and removed from the scene.

“The post-disaster assessment conducted by the Agency’s Team indicates that the building does not pose any threat to adjoining buildings. The building was cordoned off and Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, and Nigeria Police were contacted for further action,” the statement reads.