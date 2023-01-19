Ex-Tottenham Star Anton Walkes Dies In Boat Accident

Anton Walkes, a former defender for Charlotte FC who also played for Tottenham and Portsmouth, has passed away today, January 19.

Anton Walkes died after a yacht he was on capsized near Miami, Florida, where Charlotte FC was spending a twelve-day training camp.

Walkes, who had previously played for Tottenham’s youth teams, participated in a League Cup match with the team in 2016.

Before going to the United States in 2020 to play with Atlanta United, he made 66 appearances for Portsmouth.

A statement from Charlotte sporting director Zoran Krneta read: “We are heartbroken from the loss of Anton Walkes – a truly incredible father, loving person, and outstanding human being.

“Anton embodied what it means to be a part of Charlotte FC and our entire community is grieving over this tragedy.

“The impact he made in the locker room and throughout Charlotte will never be forgotten.

“We are thinking of his lovely family during this time and will support them fully in every way imaginable.”

While a statement from Portsmouth read: “Everyone at Portsmouth Football Club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Anton Walkes.

“Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time.”

Who is Anton Walkes?

Anton Walkes was born on February 8, 1997, in Lewisham, London, England. He was of Jamaican descent.

In the League Cup, Walkes made his professional debut with Tottenham Hotspur of the Premier League.

He spent 2017 on a loan with Atlanta United. He received a loan extension in August till the end of the 2017 campaign.

Later, Walkes was loaned to League One team Portsmouth, where he played for the duration of the 2017–18 campaign until being hired permanently by Portsmouth in July 2018.

Before going back to Atlanta United in January 2020, he spent two more seasons with Portsmouth. In 2022, he was acquired by Charlotte FC, where he stayed up until his demise in 2023.