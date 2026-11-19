Aare Abdul-Lateef Lawal, the husband of popular Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin,has spoken on his wife’s spiritual life, describing her as a special woman whose words often come to pass.

Naija News reports that Lawal praised the actress while reacting to discussions about her personality and the pregnancy rumours surrounding her.

In a post on Instagram, he said he takes his wife’s words seriously because of his belief in her spiritual abilities.

The businessman also addressed the pregnancy speculation, explaining that expectations about having children were normal for married couples.

According to him, similar rumours emerged when they were expecting their daughter, Florida, and he urged people not to rush to conclusions over the latest speculation.

Speaking further about their marriage, Lawal described their journey together as successful, saying they had continued to grow in wealth and prosperity.

He also defended his wife’s decision to respond to people who criticise her on social media.

He said: “It’s usual for a married couple to experience the expectation of the fruit of the womb. Something like this happened when we were expecting Florida. It’s normal.

“She is blessed spiritually, and whatever she says comes to pass. I don’t treat her words with a kid glove. Every word that comes out of her mouth is always meaningful and great.

“At first, I always told her to look away. But when I discovered that haters were not willing to stop, I asked her to respond. Because if you were accused wrongly and you chose to keep mute, your silence means they were right. So I gave her the go-ahead to give it to them as they threw it at her. Today, they couldn’t stand her.”