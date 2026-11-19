Former Chief of Army Staff, retired Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has called on the Nigerian government to invest more in education.

Naija News reports that the army chief said education is essential to ending terrorism and violent extremism in the country.

Buratai also revealed that military operations alone could not completely defeat terrorism, stressing the need to address the factors that encourage people, particularly young Nigerians, to join extremist groups.

The former Nigerian ambassador to Benin Republic made the remarks on Wednesday at the 2026 Young Adult Literature Prize Award and the unveiling of the 2025 anthology of the T.Y. Buratai Literary Initiative (TYBLI) in Nasarawa State.

He explained that although weapons could be used to eliminate terrorists, education remained a stronger tool for preventing the spread of terrorism and discouraging future generations from embracing violence.

Buratai said national development should not be measured only by the strength of the military, economic resources and physical infrastructure.

He said that the intellectual ability, creativity and moral values of citizens were equally important to building a strong nation.

He also called for equal access to educational opportunities for young Nigerians, regardless of their social and economic backgrounds.

According to him, young people need the right support, encouragement and platforms to discover their abilities, develop their talents and make useful contributions to society.

He said: “Gun can kill a terrorist, but only education can kill terrorism.

“A school that produces excellent academic results but neglects imagination and critical thinking has not fully prepared its students for the future.”