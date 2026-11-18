The Olympic Eagles of Nigeria have received a combined $40,000 reward after overturning a two-goal deficit to defeat the Democratic Republic of Congo 4-0 in the second leg of their 2027 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifying tie in Ikenne on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that the victory at the Remo Stars Stadium secured a 4-2 aggregate win for Nigeria and booked their place in the final qualifying round, where they will face Zambia for a place at the continental tournament.

Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, announced a $30,000 cash reward for the players in recognition of their performance, while Remo Stars owner Kunle Soname pledged an additional $10,000.

Nigeria needed a convincing performance after losing the first leg 2-0 in Lubumbashi and responded with four unanswered goals to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Alex Oweilayefa opened the scoring in the eighth minute, giving the hosts an early lead and setting the tone for the comeback.

Peter Osayande doubled Nigeria’s advantage two minutes after the restart, finishing a well-worked attacking move down the left flank.

Victor Samuel then scored the third goal to put the Olympic Eagles ahead on aggregate before Abdulmuiz Adeleye converted a penalty to complete the emphatic victory.

Nigeria must overcome the Zambians in the final qualifying round to secure a place at the 2027 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations.