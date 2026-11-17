Nollywood actress Linda Ejiofor has opened up on the emotional challenges she faced during the early stages of motherhood.

Naija News reports that she revealed that her inability to produce enough breast milk for her son made her feel inadequate as a mother.

The actress shared her experience during an interview on the Toke Moments Podcast.

Linda explained that although she loved her baby, she struggled emotionally during the period because she could not breastfeed as much as she wanted.

She said: “My friend, who had a child about six months before me, came to visit and saw me staring blankly, as though I wasn’t there. She called my husband aside and told him that his wife was sliding into postpartum depression.

“I love my child, but holding my baby or breastfeeding made me feel like a bad mother because I could not breastfeed properly or produce enough milk. The guilt is something we don’t talk about enough.

“I went from sleeping for eight to ten hours to getting barely two hours of sleep. I once pumped for a long time and got only 30 millilitres. My husband was also not sleeping, so we took turns caring for the baby. One of us would sleep through the night while the other looked after the baby.”