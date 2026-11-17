Nigeria’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup-winning coach, Akeem Busari, has been nominated for the 2026 CAF Women’s Coach of the Year award following his historic achievement with the Flamingos.

Akeem Busari is among 10 coaches shortlisted for the award alongside Cameroon’s Valentine Nguele, Ghana’s Kim Lars Bjorkegren, Morocco’s Jorge Vilda and South Africa’s Desiree Ellis.

Naija News reports that Busari guided the Flamingos to a 2-1 win over Japan in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final on November 7 in Rabat, making Nigeria the first African country to win the competition.

The triumph also secured Africa’s first-ever FIFA World Cup title in women’s football at any level.

Busari who was appointed just seven months before the tournament, led Nigeria to the title despite suffering a defeat to Poland in their opening match. The Flamingos recovered with victories over Puerto Rico, North Korea, Mexico, Venezuela, Brazil and Japan to complete an impressive campaign.

His achievement earned him a ₦100 million reward from the Federal Government and a reception at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Nigeria have also secured nominations in other categories, with the Super Falcons shortlisted for Women’s National Team of the Year.

Christiana Uzoma is in contention for Goalkeeper of the Year, while Seimeyeha Akekoromowei and Oluwakemi Adegbuyi have been nominated for Young Player of the Year.

Other nominees for Women’s Coach of the Year include Algeria’s Farid Benstiti, Cabo Verde’s Silveria Nedio, Malawi’s Lovemore Fazili, AS FAR’s Hicham Drissi and Tanzania’s Bakari Nyundo Shime.

The 2026 CAF Awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday, December 2, at the Professor Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Arts, National Theatre, Lagos.

Voting, which began on November 5, will close on November 20, with CAF Member Associations, clubs, eligible coaches and national team captains participating in the selection process.