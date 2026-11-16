 Skip to content
Sports

Dani Alves’ Wife Joana Sanz Confirms End Of Nine-Year Marriage

Published
By Ernest Victor
Follow Naija News on Google
File photo of Barcelona defender Dani Alves and his estranged wife Joana Sanz
File photo of Barcelona defender Dani Alves and his estranged wife Joana Sanz

Key Takeaways

  • Spanish model Joana Sanz has confirmed her separation from former Barcelona defender Dani Alves after nine years of marriage, citing differences over his evangelical preaching.
  • Sanz told an Instagram follower that she no longer shared Alves’ religious beliefs and that they had been separated for some time.
  • Spanish television presenter Javi Hoyos later reported that the couple had officially filed for divorce, claiming Alves’ religious activities contributed to their marriage breakdown.

Spanish model Joana Sanz has confirmed the end of her nine-year marriage to former Barcelona defender Dani Alves, citing differences over his growing commitment to evangelical preaching.

The 34-year-old announced their separation on Instagram while responding to a follower who asked whether she attended Alves’ religious gatherings.

Sanz, who stood by the Brazilian throughout his 2024 sexual assault trial before his conviction was overturned on appeal in 2025, said she no longer shared his religious beliefs.

“I’m not a believer. The more I see what he does, the more I distance myself from all of this. I’d like to take this opportunity to clarify that we have been separated for some time now, precisely for that very reason,” she wrote.

Spanish television presenter Javi Hoyos later reported that the couple had officially filed for divorce, claiming Alves’ religious activities and international preaching engagements contributed to the breakdown of their relationship.

According to Hoyos, the former footballer’s growing involvement in religion had also affected his relationship with Sanz and their one-year-old daughter, Julieta.

“Joana has told me this has led to him distancing himself from her and their daughter, and she feels alone,” Hoyos stated.

“She says she understands Dani Alves’ faith, but the way in which he is dedicating his life to religion is forcing them apart, and she reached a point where she decided enough was enough.”

Sanz appeared to endorse Hoyos’ account in a response on Instagram, writing: “Always the most respectful one.”

Alves, 43, reportedly embraced Christianity during his time in prison and has since taken up evangelical preaching, travelling internationally to share his religious beliefs.

Naija News gathered that the couple married in Ibiza in 2017 after dating for two years.

Follow Naija News on Google

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Ernest Victor is a news writer at Naija News with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in news reporting, writing and editing. He holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Mass Communication from Kwara State University and a Master of Science (MSc) degree in the same field from the University of Lagos.
Before joining Naija News as a sports writer in 2021, Ernest worked with several digital and mainstream media organisations (Lagos Traffic Radio and Lasgidi FM), where he gained extensive experience in news presentation, interviewing, news gathering, storytelling and editorial production. You can reach him via Email: Ernestvictor@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News