Dani Alves’ Wife Joana Sanz Confirms End Of Nine-Year Marriage

Spanish model Joana Sanz has confirmed the end of her nine-year marriage to former Barcelona defender Dani Alves, citing differences over his growing commitment to evangelical preaching.

The 34-year-old announced their separation on Instagram while responding to a follower who asked whether she attended Alves’ religious gatherings.

Sanz, who stood by the Brazilian throughout his 2024 sexual assault trial before his conviction was overturned on appeal in 2025, said she no longer shared his religious beliefs.

“I’m not a believer. The more I see what he does, the more I distance myself from all of this. I’d like to take this opportunity to clarify that we have been separated for some time now, precisely for that very reason,” she wrote.

Spanish television presenter Javi Hoyos later reported that the couple had officially filed for divorce, claiming Alves’ religious activities and international preaching engagements contributed to the breakdown of their relationship.

According to Hoyos, the former footballer’s growing involvement in religion had also affected his relationship with Sanz and their one-year-old daughter, Julieta.

“Joana has told me this has led to him distancing himself from her and their daughter, and she feels alone,” Hoyos stated.

“She says she understands Dani Alves’ faith, but the way in which he is dedicating his life to religion is forcing them apart, and she reached a point where she decided enough was enough.”

Sanz appeared to endorse Hoyos’ account in a response on Instagram, writing: “Always the most respectful one.”

Alves, 43, reportedly embraced Christianity during his time in prison and has since taken up evangelical preaching, travelling internationally to share his religious beliefs.

Naija News gathered that the couple married in Ibiza in 2017 after dating for two years.