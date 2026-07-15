Dani Alves Reveals Why He Was Happier In Prison Than During His Football Career

Former Barcelona and Juventus defender Dani Alves has opened up on how his time in prison transformed his outlook on life, saying he found greater happiness behind bars than during his trophy-filled football career.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Brazilian, who won major honours in Brazil, Spain, France and Italy, reflected on the darkest period of his life after becoming an evangelical preacher.

Dani Alves became the centre of global attention following an investigation into allegations of sexual assault and rape. Although he was later acquitted, the 1983-born former defender spent more than a year in prison, an experience he says forced him to reassess his priorities.

The former full-back revealed that material wealth no longer defines his life, insisting his faith has become his greatest source of fulfilment.

Alves said, “I earned millions of euros through God and football, but in prison, I only received 113 euros a month, but I was happier than before…”

“I earned millions of euros through God, although I didn’t see Him then, and I earned a lot of money through football. But in prison, with 113 euros a month, I am happier than when I earned millions of euros.”

Alves also explained how prison led him to rediscover his faith.

“I used to play football, and then I did cleaning work in prison. But God was always with me, so I said to myself, ‘What’s the value of millions of euros without God?'”

The former Brazil international says he now dedicates his life to missionary work, describing his spiritual journey as the turning point that reshaped his values.