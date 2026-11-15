Ronaldinho Comes Out Of Retirement At 46, Makes Ravenna Debut

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho has come out of retirement at the age of 46, making his competitive return in Italian third-tier side Ravenna’s 2-0 win over Forli earlier today, November 15.

The former Barcelona forward started the Serie C derby after joining Ravenna as an investor in August. He had not featured in professional football since leaving Brazilian club Fluminense in 2015.

Despite completing just one training session with his new teammates on Saturday, Ronaldinho displayed glimpses of his trademark skills and contributed to Ravenna’s opening goal.

The Brazilian held off a defender before releasing a pass that initiated the move, which ended with Giulio Donati scoring with a powerful effort from outside the penalty area.

Ronaldinho had earlier created another opportunity for Donati from a corner, but Forli’s goalkeeper denied the defender’s header.

The 2002 World Cup winner was substituted at half-time with Ravenna leading 1-0. His appearance attracted considerable attention, with journalists gathering around him during the halftime break.

Former Brazil and AC Milan goalkeeper Dida, who previously played alongside Ronaldinho, also joined him on the pitch.

Ravenna constructed a temporary stand named R10, in honour of the Brazilian’s famous shirt number, for the sold-out encounter at the Stadio Bruno Benelli. The match also attracted international broadcasting interest.

Ronaldinho enjoyed an illustrious career, winning the 2002 FIFA World Cup with Brazil and the 2006 UEFA Champions League with Barcelona. He also claimed league titles in Spain and Italy, alongside the Ballon d’Or and FIFA World Player of the Year awards in 2005.

The former forward scored 299 professional goals and had hoped to reach the 300-goal milestone with Ravenna. He revealed that he would have taken a penalty if his new club had been awarded one.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Ronaldinho said: “It was lovely to be here, playing, having the build-up in the dressing room.”

Asked whether he could feature for Ravenna again, the Brazilian replied: “If the president calls me, I’ll be back.”

Naija News gathered that Ravenna currently sit second in their Serie C group.