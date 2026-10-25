Ronaldinho Set For Shock Return To Football At 46

Brazilian football legend, Ronaldinho, is set to return to the pitch at the age of 46, more than a decade after retiring from professional football.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan star will feature for Italian third-division side Ravenna in their derby clash against Forli on Sunday, November 15.

Ravenna confirmed the date on Saturday, months after announcing in June that the 2002 FIFA World Cup winner would join the club.

“The wait now has a date: Sunday, November 15,” the club said in a statement.

“The Brazilian legend will wear the Ravenna FC shirt in the derby against Forli.

“An event that will turn the eyes of the world toward the Bruno Benelli Stadium.”

Ronaldinho, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2005, retired from professional football in 2015 after a career that saw him play for top clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and AC Milan.

The Brazilian is also a shareholder in Ravenna, an Italian club. His return is expected to give him another chance to pursue his target of scoring his 300th career goal.

Ravenna currently sit second in Group B of Italy’s third division, six points behind leaders Spezia.

The club are hoping to secure promotion to Serie B for the first time since 2008, with Ronaldinho’s planned appearance adding excitement to their campaign, Naija News reports.