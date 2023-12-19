Chelsea Icon, John Terry Picks Out Two Toughest Players He Ever Encountered

Chelsea icon John Terry has singled out Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho as the most formidable opponents he encountered throughout his illustrious career.

This revelation came to light as Terry shared his insights during the UEFA Champions League last-16 draw held in Nyon, Switzerland, this Monday.

Reflecting on a pivotal moment in Chelsea’s football history, the ex-England defender revisited the team’s Champions League encounter with Barcelona in the 2004-2005 season, emphasizing the challenges posed by the legendary duo, Messi and Ronaldinho, as reported by Sport Bible.

“In my generation, I feel that Barcelona was the best team that I ever faced and had some of the best players in the world.

“So playing against those players and testing yourself, which was very difficult at times, were great memories. On that occasion, we managed to win, so it leaves great memories.”

Terry proceeded to explicitly mention the two players he considered among the most challenging he had ever faced.

He said, “Two of the guys in that team were Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho. Messi was on my side of the pitch, unfortunately for me. At the end of your career, when you look back on those moments, you will be very proud.

Story continues below advertisement



“I didn’t come out on top very often, but when you do, it is very pleasing. It was a privilege to play alongside those guys.“