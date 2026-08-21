 Skip to content
Sports

Ronaldinho Returns To Football At 46, Announce 300th Career Goal Target

Published
By Richard Ogunsile
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Ronaldinho
Ronaldinho

Key Takeaways

  • Former Barcelona star, Ronaldinho, has returned to football at 46 after retiring in 2015, joining Italian third-division club, Ravenna, aiming for his 300th career goal.
  • Ronaldinho, born Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, announced the comeback on Thursday and said he felt in shape, but only the coach will decide if he plays.
  • At his beach presentation in Ravenna, Ronaldinho said he came to help teammates win, adding to a career that includes Brazil’s 2002 World Cup and 2005 Ballon d’Or.

At age 46, former Barcelona star Ronaldinho said he was back on the green grass to play football.

Naija News recalls that the now 46-year-old, born Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, or Ronaldinho Gaúcho, retired from professional football in 2015.

However, on Thursday, he announced he is back with a target to score his ‘300th career goal’ for his new club, Ravenna, which plays in the Italian third division.

Ronaldinho won the World Cup for Brazil in 2002 and the Ballon d’Or in 2005. Before retirement, he last played a match in September 2015 with Brazilian club Fluminense.

Ronaldinho
Middle: Ronaldinho unveiled with number 10 jersey with Ravenna

Yesterday, Ronaldinho said he was happy to be back in football again.

“I’m very happy to be here with friends; we have a team that can do something good,” the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Barcelona and AC Milan star said on the sidelines of his presentation on a beach in Ravenna.

“Will you see me play? I don’t know, only the coach knows that. Coming back to Italy is wonderful, I’m here to help my teammates win.

“As you can see, I’m in shape, I feel good… If I could score my 300th goal, that would be even more beautiful.”

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.