Ronaldinho Returns To Football At 46, Announce 300th Career Goal Target

At age 46, former Barcelona star Ronaldinho said he was back on the green grass to play football.

Naija News recalls that the now 46-year-old, born Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, or Ronaldinho Gaúcho, retired from professional football in 2015.

However, on Thursday, he announced he is back with a target to score his ‘300th career goal’ for his new club, Ravenna, which plays in the Italian third division.

Ronaldinho won the World Cup for Brazil in 2002 and the Ballon d’Or in 2005. Before retirement, he last played a match in September 2015 with Brazilian club Fluminense.

Yesterday, Ronaldinho said he was happy to be back in football again.

“I’m very happy to be here with friends; we have a team that can do something good,” the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Barcelona and AC Milan star said on the sidelines of his presentation on a beach in Ravenna.

“Will you see me play? I don’t know, only the coach knows that. Coming back to Italy is wonderful, I’m here to help my teammates win.

“As you can see, I’m in shape, I feel good… If I could score my 300th goal, that would be even more beautiful.”