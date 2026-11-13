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Dabiri-Erewa Hails Nigerian-Americans On Historic Emergence As US Lieutenant Governors

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Nigerian-Americans KC Ohaebosim and Shirley U. Emehelu
Nigerian-Americans KC Ohaebosim and Shirley U. Emehelu

Key Takeaways

  • NiDCOM Chairman Abike Dabiri-Erewa has congratulated Nigerian-Americans KC Ohaebosim and Shirley U. Emehelu on their emergence as lieutenant governors in the United States.
  • Ohaebosim won election as Kansas lieutenant governor, while New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill appointed Emehelu to the same position in her state.
  • Dabiri-Erewa urged Ohaebosim and Emehelu to represent Nigeria with integrity, excellence and distinction, and wished both a productive tenure.

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has congratulated two Nigerian-Americans, KC Ohaebosim and Shirley U. Emehelu, on their historic emergence as Lieutenant Governors in the United States.

Naija News reports that KC Ohaebosim, a Democrat from Wichita, was elected Lieutenant Governor of Kansas, making him the first Nigerian-American to hold the office in the US, while Shirley was appointed Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey by Governor Mikie Sherrill, becoming the first immigrant to hold the position in the state.

Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement through the Head of Media Public Relations and Protocols Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, congratulated Emehelu, a Nigerian-born lawyer, on the appointment, which also made history as the first time women simultaneously hold New Jersey’s two highest executive offices.

‎According to Dabiri-Erewa, their victories are not only personal milestones but also a source of pride for Nigeria and the entire Nigerian diaspora.

‎Dabiri-Erewa described their emergence as evidence of the excellence, resilience, and leadership capacity of Nigerians abroad, stressing that their success would inspire young Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to pursue public service and leadership with confidence.

‎The NiDCOM Boss also urged KC Ohaebosim and Emehelu to use their new offices to continue representing Nigeria with integrity, excellence, and distinction, and wished them a productive tenure.

Ohaebosim’s election has brought the total number of Nigerians elected to 15.

Notable winners include Will Jawando, Montgomery County Executive in Maryland; Oye Owolewa, At-Large Member of the DC Council; and Junior Ezeonu, Texas House Representative for District 101.

Others include Olaleye Onikuyide (Connecticut), Ukeme Jeter (Ohio), Odus Evbagharha (Texas), and Carol Kazeem, who retained her Pennsylvania House seat.

In Georgia, Gabe Okoye, Phil Olaleye and Solomon Adesanya also won their State House races, while Segun Adeyina also won District 110.

Others include Esther Agbaje, who was re-elected to the Minnesota House; Justin Onwenu of Michigan; and Janelle Anyanonu of New Mexico.

Dabiri-Erewa commended the candidates for their commitment to public service and wished them an impactful tenure.

 

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Fadoju is an Assistant Editor at Naija News, with over a decade of professional news reporting experience. She holds a B.Sc. in Linguistics and Communication from the University of Port Harcourt. She has built a reputation for spotting newsworthy developments and writing engaging, well-structured reports that resonate with readers.
Before joining Naija News in 2022, Rachel worked with various digital and mainstream media organizations, gaining extensive experience in news reporting, editorial production, and storytelling. She can be reached via rachel@naijanews.com

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