Dabiri-Erewa Hails Nigerian-Americans On Historic Emergence As US Lieutenant Governors

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has congratulated two Nigerian-Americans, KC Ohaebosim and Shirley U. Emehelu, on their historic emergence as Lieutenant Governors in the United States.

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Naija News reports that KC Ohaebosim, a Democrat from Wichita, was elected Lieutenant Governor of Kansas, making him the first Nigerian-American to hold the office in the US, while Shirley was appointed Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey by Governor Mikie Sherrill, becoming the first immigrant to hold the position in the state.

Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement through the Head of Media Public Relations and Protocols Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, congratulated Emehelu, a Nigerian-born lawyer, on the appointment, which also made history as the first time women simultaneously hold New Jersey’s two highest executive offices.

‎According to Dabiri-Erewa, their victories are not only personal milestones but also a source of pride for Nigeria and the entire Nigerian diaspora.

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‎Dabiri-Erewa described their emergence as evidence of the excellence, resilience, and leadership capacity of Nigerians abroad, stressing that their success would inspire young Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to pursue public service and leadership with confidence.

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‎The NiDCOM Boss also urged KC Ohaebosim and Emehelu to use their new offices to continue representing Nigeria with integrity, excellence, and distinction, and wished them a productive tenure.

Ohaebosim’s election has brought the total number of Nigerians elected to 15.

Notable winners include Will Jawando, Montgomery County Executive in Maryland; Oye Owolewa, At-Large Member of the DC Council; and Junior Ezeonu, Texas House Representative for District 101.

Others include Olaleye Onikuyide (Connecticut), Ukeme Jeter (Ohio), Odus Evbagharha (Texas), and Carol Kazeem, who retained her Pennsylvania House seat.

In Georgia, Gabe Okoye, Phil Olaleye and Solomon Adesanya also won their State House races, while Segun Adeyina also won District 110.

Others include Esther Agbaje, who was re-elected to the Minnesota House; Justin Onwenu of Michigan; and Janelle Anyanonu of New Mexico.

Dabiri-Erewa commended the candidates for their commitment to public service and wished them an impactful tenure.