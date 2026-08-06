Full List: Tinubu Names Gbajabiamila, Soludo, Zulum, Others In Nigeria’s Delegation To Canada

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a high-powered Federal Government delegation, led by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, to attend the maiden Nigeria Diaspora Investment Economic Conference (NDIEC) scheduled to hold in Toronto, Canada.

Naija News reports that the conference, themed “Invest Nigeria, Thrive Abroad,” is expected to take place from August 12 to 15, 2026.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday by its Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

According to the statement, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the calibre of the Federal Government delegation reflects President Tinubu’s commitment to deepening trade, investment and economic cooperation between Nigeria and Canada.

She noted that the conference was conceived as a high-level, results-oriented investment platform aimed at strengthening bilateral economic relations between both countries.

The event is also expected to connect investors with investment opportunities across key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The Nigerian delegation will include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole; and the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Also expected to participate are the governors of Anambra, Charles Soludo; Borno, Babagana Zulum; Kaduna, Uba Sani; Plateau, Caleb Mutfwang; and Zamfara, Dauda Lawal.

Other members of the delegation include former presidential aide Ita Enang, the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, representatives of the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Revenue Service and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission, Aisha Rimi; the Executive Director of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council, Nonye Ayeni; and the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, are also expected at the conference.

The Canadian delegation will feature senior government officials, including the President of the Treasury Board of Canada, Shafqat Ali, and Ontario’s Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism, Graham McGregor.

Other participants include Ontario lawmaker Deepak Anand, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, Brampton Councillor Rod Power and Ontario Minister of Women and Economic Opportunities, Charmaine Williams.

NiDCOM said the conference is being organised in collaboration with the Nigerian High Commission in Ottawa, the Canadian High Commission in Abuja and other local and international stakeholders.

According to the commission, the event is designed to serve as a bridge connecting members of the Nigerian diaspora, investors and global business leaders with investment-ready opportunities in Nigeria.

It added that discussions will focus on high-impact sectors considered critical to Nigeria’s economic growth and long-term development.