Court Arraigns Nollywood Actor Ugezu Over Defamatory Posts Against Politician

Nollywood actor Ugezu J. Ugezu has been arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged defamatory publications against politician Daniel Kanu on Facebook.

Naija News reports that the 56-year-old actor appeared before Justice Salim Ibrahim on a four-count charge of alleged cybercrime offences filed by the Inspector-General of Police.

Ugezu, however, pleaded not guilty to all four charges brought against him.

In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/440/2026, the police accused the actor of making several defamatory publications about Kanu on his Facebook page, Ugezu J. Ugezu, on or around May 19, 2026.

One of the alleged publications reportedly portrayed Kanu as a criminal, former convict and political loyalist whose association with the administration of former military ruler, General Sani Abacha, did not end well.

The police further accused Ugezu of publishing claims that Kanu had previously been arrested and prosecuted over alleged financial fraud and unlawful transactions involving a bank.

The actor was also accused of making another publication questioning Kanu’s whereabouts after he reportedly stepped away from national politics and public activities.

According to the prosecution, Ugezu allegedly knew that the claims were false but went ahead to publish them with the intention of intimidating, threatening or harassing the politician and making him fear for his life.

However, the actor denied committing the offences.

At the court proceedings, the police prosecutor, Kufreabasi Ebong, requested a date for the commencement of the trial.

Ugezu’s lawyer, Obi Nwakor, also informed the court that the defence had filed a bail application and asked for the actor to be released pending the determination of the case.

Although the prosecution opposed the application, Justice Ibrahim granted Ugezu bail in the sum of ₦20 million with two sureties.

The judge directed that one of the sureties must be a civil servant on Grade Level 14 or above. Both sureties are also required to be residents of Abuja and submit affidavits of means to the court.

Justice Ibrahim further ordered the sureties to provide three years of tax clearance certificates.

The actor and the two sureties must also submit their National Identity Cards and passport photographs as part of the bail requirements.

The court, however, ordered that Ugezu remain in custody until all the conditions attached to his bail have been fully met.

The case was subsequently adjourned until February 10, 2027, for the commencement of trial.