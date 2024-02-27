Oronsonye Report: House Of Reps Should Be Scrapped – Filmmaker, Ugezu

Nigerian filmmaker cum actor, Ugezu Ugezu, has commended the Federal Government over the decision of President Bola Tinubu to scrap and merge some federal agencies based on the implementation of the ‘Steve Oronsaye report.’

Naija News reports that the decision to implement the Oronsaye report was made public after Monday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, which was chaired by President Tinubu.

The Oronsaye report recommended, among other things, discontinuing government funding of some professional bodies and councils to free funds for capital projects.

In a post via Instagram on Tuesday, Ugezu advocated that the House of Representatives should also be scrapped, suggesting how senators should emerge from different geo-political zones.

The movie star stated that funds currently used by the House of Reps can be invested in full-blown mechanised agriculture and infrastructure.

He said, “Implementation of the Oronsonye panel report, a bold step towards salvaging this country. Going further, the House of Representatives should be scrapped. We need only the senate, which will be just 18 senators, comprising 3 senators from each geo political zone. We can use all the wasted funds to develop full blown mechanised agriculture and infrastructure.

“The USA that we fraudulently claim to be copying, has only 100 senators. 2 senators from each of the 50 states. In Nigeria, economy where clueless leaders borrow money to pay salaries, we have 109 senators. We must become real and make bold moves. I salute this government for starting this implementation. There’s hope.”