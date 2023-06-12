How Else Can Wickedness Be Defined? – Ugezu Blasts Chef Dammy, Others Seeking To Outcompete Hilda Baci

Popular Nigerian filmmaker, Ugezu J. Ugezu has berated chefs seeking to outshine Hilda Baci before her verification from the Guinness Book of World Records.

The thespian took to his social media accounts to fault the cooks for not exercising patience before embarking on their journey of breaking the world record.

His outburst is coming after a certain chef Dammy of Ekiti State began her attempt to break Hilda Baci’s unofficial 100-hour cook-a-thon record.

Another chef from Ogbomoso also announced his intention to outcompete Baci’s record as well and will have his 140-hour cooking marathon in Ibadan from the first of November.

Reacting to the development, Ugezu lamented that such attempts could be defined as wickedness as they should have at least waited for GWR to confirm or deny Baci of the achievement before making a move.

He wrote, “They didn’t even wait for Hilda to get a confirmation, they have regrouped to stage another and deny her the confirmation.

“How else can wickedness be defined?.”