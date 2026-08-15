Na Hilda Baci BBL All Una Catalogue Money Dey Go – Seyi Vibez Blasts Dapper Music 

Nigerian singer, Seyi Vibez, has made fresh allegations against music executive, Dapper Music, amid a growing dispute involving the executive and some artistes linked to his music business.

Naija News reports that he made the allegations in posts shared on 𝕏 while reacting to the controversy surrounding Dapper and his dealings with artistes.

Seyi Vibez claimed that he played a major role in helping Dapper build his music business.

He also alleged that money belonging to artistes was used to finance the signing of other musicians under the executive’s platform.

The singer further dragged celebrity chef and Dapper’s girlfriend, Hilda Baci, into the dispute.

He alleged that proceeds from artistes’ music catalogues were being spent on her Brazilian Butt Lift, commonly known as BBL.

He wrote: “Na Hilda Baci BBL all una catalogue money dey go. All of una dey craze and una mama. I chop Hilda Baci food one day. Na the same Dapper give me. The food almost kill me. Am bigger than the whole Dapper and his entire generation. And my money was the money being used to sign all the artiste he signed since Chance Naham! Allah walai. I made Dapper. Dapper won take all of them life. Oh boi. I pray say the people wey remain no go see chance commot.”