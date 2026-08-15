You’re A Manipulator, You Scammed Us – Shallipopi Calls Out Hilda Baci’s Boyfriend, Dapper

Nigerian singer Shallipopi, has accused music executive, Dapper Music, boyfriend of celebrity chef Hilda Baci, of withholding royalties from 46 songs and allegedly selling his music catalogue without proper accounting.

Naija News reports that the singer made the allegations on 𝕏 on August 14, 2026.

Shallipopi claimed that royalties generated from 46 songs, including his popular track E Don Cast, had not been properly paid to him.

He also questioned the whereabouts of the money generated from the songs and demanded accountability for the earnings.

The singer further alleged that Dapper had taken the catalogues of several artistes to Virgin Music and collected money from transactions involving the music rights without giving the artistes proper accounts of the deals.

According to the singer, his own catalogue was also involved in such a transaction.

He alleged that the catalogue had been sold and warned that he would take the matter to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for investigation.

He wrote: “Dapper nor forget na my laho money Dey with me o, u Dey hold me 46 songs royalty income including my ‘E don cast’ money.

“Dapper you Dey hold me money o, and u sell my catalog now u Dey act confuse, I go EFCC office i go write statement against u.

“And u go another EFCC office Dey lie for them, you forget say nor be only me u scam lol. Jude nor sabi work reach u and u know broski u be master manipulator, u Dey put juju for mouth Dey talk to trenches boys u know what you are senior man, you too pour us spit. Dapper if to say I nor guide na so u for end men, men mount sha.”