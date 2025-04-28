‘I Don’t Even Want The Award’ – Shallipopi Fumes As Organizers Fail To Present Plaque For His Award

Nigerian singer, Crown Uzama, professionally known as Shallipopi, has vowed never to attend the subsequent Headies Award after the organisers of the 17th edition in Lagos on Sunday failed to present him a plaque for the category he won.

Naija News reports that Shallipopi, who lost the keenly contested ‘Next Rated’ category to his colleague, Odumodublvck, received a consolation after his song ‘Cast’ was announced as the winner of the ‘Best Rap Single of the Year’.

However, the presenter surprisingly gave Shallipopi a handshake on stage as the organisers reportedly ran out of award plaques midway through the award ceremony.

Embarrassed by the situation, Shallipopi, in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Monday, April 28, 2025, vowed to boycott subsequent award ceremonies.

Shallipopi further claimed that he didn’t even want the award for ‘Best Rap Single’ because he does not consider himself a rapper.

The music star urged the Headies Award organisers to give the award to the real rappers in the category.

He wrote, “The next one if una see me make I bend.

“I nor go even lie for una sef, I nor want that award. Give the real rappers wey dey the category. Me, Shallipopi I nor be rapper.”