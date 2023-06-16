Naira Float: ‘Dangote Will Be Lost’ – Uzegu Reacts As Nigerian Billionaire Loses Huge Sum Of Money

Nollywood actor, Ugezu Ugezu, has reacted to reports that Nigerian billionaire businessmen, Aliko Dangote and Abdulsamad Rabiu lost a whooping sum of $5.85 billion just 24 hours after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) floated the Naira.

Naija News reports that while Dangote lost about $3.12 billion in the latest update, the CEO of BUA Group, Rabiu, was said to have lost $2.73 billion from his wealth.

This is according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index (BBI), a daily ranking of the world’s richest people that provides details on the calculations of net worth analysis on each billionaire’s profile page.

According to the data on the portal as of June 15, 2023, there were negative changes in the calculations of the wealth of the businessmen who are listed among the 500 richest men in the world.

Analysts say that changes in the foreign exchange markets occasioned by the floating of the naira may have contributed to the billionaires’ losses.

Reacting to this, Ugezu claimed that Dangote likes to monopolize business as it would be difficult for him to strive in a competitive environment.

According to the thespian, any businessman who is scared of competition is not a businessman.

He wrote: “Ultimately……. The truth will come out. Create a fair level playing environment for businesses to thrive competitively and Dangote will be lost. A businessman who is scared of competition is no businessman.”