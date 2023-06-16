Daddy Freeze Reacts As Dangote Loses $3.12 Billion 24 Hours After Tinubu’s Government Floats The Naira

Popular media personality and ‘Free The Sheeple Movement’ pioneer, Daddy Freeze has reacted to reports that Nigerian billionaire businessmen, Aliko Dangote lost a whooping sum of about $3.12 billion just 24 hours after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) floated the Naira.

Also CEO of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu also lost a sum of $2.73 billion from his wealth.

This is according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index (BBI), a daily ranking of the world’s richest people that provides details on the calculations of net worth analysis on each billionaire’s profile page.

According to the data on the portal as at June 15, 2023, there were negative changes in the calculations of the wealth of the businessmen who are listed among the 500 richest men in the world.

Analysts say that changes in the foreign exchange markets occasioned by the floating of the naira may have contributed to the billionaires’ losses.

Reacting to the loss, Daddy Freeze expressed hope that the billionaires would recover while also anticipating the effect the policy might also have on the general masses.

Speaking via the comment section of Instablog9ja, he wrote, “They will be ok, na we remain”