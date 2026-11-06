Focus On Tinubu – Pere Drags Nigerians Discussing US Midterm Elections

Reality TV star Pere Egbi has criticized Nigerians who engage in discussions about American politics.

He told them to pay more attention to issues affecting their own country.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate shared his opinion on his Instagram story.

Naija News reports that Egbi argued that people living in Nigeria should focus more on the country’s political situation, particularly the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He wrote: “If you live in Nigeria, you automatically lack the understanding needed to join the discourse about US politics. Focus on Tinubu.”

In other news, Nigerian entertainer Charly Boy has reacted to the outcome of the United States midterm elections.

He used the development to warn Nigerian politicians ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Charly Boy said the US elections had reminded politicians that political power ultimately belongs to the people and that voters have the ability to change the direction of government through their votes.

He wrote: “My people, America just give us another reminder say no matter how powerful you be, no matter how much political structure you get behind you, the people still get a voice, and that voice fit change the direction of government.

“The Democrats don make a major statement in the midterm elections, with voters sending a strong message about the direction of the country under Donald Trump.”