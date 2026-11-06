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‘Nobody Die, Nobody Carry Ballot Box Run’ – Patoranking Compares US Midterm Polls To Nigerian Elections 

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Patoranking
Patoranking

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian singer Patoranking compared the United States midterm elections with Nigerian elections in a social media post on Friday morning.
  • Patoranking said nobody died or snatched ballot boxes during the US polls, expressing disappointment that peaceful elections remained a challenge in Nigeria.
  • The Democratic Party secured control of both congressional chambers, gaining at least seven Senate seats and flipping more than two dozen Republican-held House seats.

Nigerian singer Patoranking has reacted to the just-concluded United States midterm elections, comparing the peaceful exercise with the violence and ballot box snatching often linked to elections in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the Afrobeats singer expressed disappointment over the situation in Nigeria.

He said that peaceful elections without deaths or incidents of ballot box snatching appeared to be a normal occurrence in the United States but remained a challenge in Nigeria.

The Nigerian singer shared his observations in a post on his social media account on Friday morning.

He wrote: “Nobody Die for America Election Nobody carry ballot box Run, sometimes Nigeria go make you feel like say Bad things na Normal thing….sad Much.”

The 2026 US midterm elections were held on Tuesday, November 3, as millions of Americans voted to elect members of Congress and several state officials.

The Democratic Party secured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, ending the Republicans’ control of Congress under President Donald Trump.

The Democrats gained at least seven Senate seats and flipped more than two dozen Republican-held seats in the House.

The party also recorded victories in several states traditionally considered Republican strongholds, including Texas, South Carolina, Iowa and Kansas.

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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