‘It Was A Teary Moment For Me Driving Through Kings Way’ – Patoranking Opens Up On Tough Times

Nigerian reggae dancehall singer, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, popularly known as Patoranking, has opened up about rough and tough times before gaining stardom.

Naija News reports that the singer spoke on Tuesday while accepting to be the UNDP Goodwill Africa Ambassador for Youth Innovation, Enterprise and the SDGs at the launch of the Timbuktoo Fintech Hub in Lagos by the United Nations Development Programme.

The Afrobeat artiste, who grew up in Ebute Metta, Lagos urban slum, recalled how he hawked on the streets of Lagos with his father to make ends meet.

Patoranking said despite the challenges he remained focused and defied all odds to achieve his goals.

He said, “I hawked on the streets of Lagos with my father. Many years ago, I used to sell on this street [Kings Way road]. It used to be a very hot spot for trading. Many years after, everything that I pictured I wanted to become, the man I wanted to become is who I am now. So when I was driving down to this place it was a little bit teary moment for me because I saw myself [on this road].”

Speaking further, Patoranking urged the youths to harness their talents in developing their communities and Africa at large.

He added, “That is why I have songs with artistes from Uganda, Kenya, Ghana and so on. I accept to be the UNDP Goodwill Africa Ambassador for Youth Innovation, Enterprise and the SDGs. Today I am not just an artiste, I am a voice for many African youths who desire to make Africa work for themselves and their communities.”