Madness Must Match Madness – Pere Demands Visa Ban For South African Singer Tyla Ahead Of Lagos Concert

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Pere Egbi has asked Nigerian authorities to deny visas to South African singer Tyla and members of her team.

Naija News reports that his demand comes after reports emerged that Nigerian singer Ayra Starr and some of her crew were unable to obtain South African visas before a planned performance.

The call followed the cancellation of Ayra Starr’s scheduled concert in South Africa after reports claimed that she and members of her team were allegedly refused visas only a few days before the event.

Reacting on 𝕏, Pere urged the Nigeria Immigration Service to take the same action against Tyla and her team.

He argued that Nigeria should not continue to welcome South African entertainers while Nigerian artists face visa problems in South Africa.

According to him, the country should respond in the same way to what happened to Ayra Starr and her crew.

He also disagreed with activist Omoyele Sowore, who rejected calls for Nigerians to boycott Tyla’s planned concert in the country.

Pere insisted that Nigeria should take a firm stand following the reported treatment of Ayra Starr and her team, saying the country should respond with similar measures.

He wrote, “Nigerian @nigimmigration we are collectively imploring you to intentionally deny Tyla and her team visas as well. They can’t do this to our own and we welcome their own. Madness must match madness.”