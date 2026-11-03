VIDEO: Why Are You Always Frowning Your Face? – Toke Makinwa Questions Daughter During Feeding

Media personality Toke Makinwa has shared a playful moment with her daughter, Yakira Eliana during a feeding session.

Naija News reports that in a video shared on her Snapchat page, the popular broadcaster was seen looking at her daughter and asking why she was always frowning before encouraging her to smile.

“Why are you always frowning? Smile. Jesus loves you, life is great,” she told her daughter.

Watch video below:

Recall that Toke announced her first pregnancy on August 13, 2025, describing the experience as one of the biggest and most fulfilling projects of her life.

In other news, Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has dismissed a comment about her baby daddy being a Muslim.

A fan on TikTok claimed that the father of her baby is a Muslim because of her name, Yakira.

The fan wrote, “I think Yakira’s dad is a Muslim.”

In response, Toke Makinwa, who is yet to reveal the identity of the child’s father, said her baby’s father is not a Muslim, and her daughter’s name is a Hebrew name, which means “beloved, precious, and someone of great worth.”

She wrote on TikTok: “He is not. Yakira is a Hebrew name. Beloved, precious and someone of great worth”.