Photos: Toke Makinwa Unveils Daughter’s Face On Her First Birthday

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has unveiled her daughter, Yakira Eliana’s face as she celebrates her first birthday.

Naija News reports that Toke, via her Instagram page on Friday, shared adorable photos of her daughter.

Toke also described her daughter as her greatest blessing and answered prayer.

She wrote, “The best part of my story, finally yours to meet. 🤍 Yakira Eliana. My precious answered prayer. My greatest love. My greatest blessing.

“One whole year of you, and today, I finally share a little piece of my heaven with the world. God can be trusted, God is real…💜 Just like Hagar my mouth can testify that I have met “El-roi”, the God who sees me.

“Happy birthday Yakira Eliana, my YaYa, Ya Pom Pom, Ya mama, my little bum bum💜💜💜 Guys, meet your niece. I cooked ohhhhhh. She is beautiful.”

In other news, Toke Makinwa recently recounted using her school fees to sponsor her boyfriend’s birthday celebration.

She made this known in a recent episode of her ‘Toke Moments’ podcast, which had reality TV star, Beauty Tukura, as a guest, revealing that she no longer buys gifts for men she is romantically involved with.

Toke Makinwa said that her experience with an older man as an undergraduate made her stop buying gifts for men.

She said, “I stopped buying men gifts after I dated a man who was 10 years older than me. I spent my university semester’s school fees to celebrate his birthday and took him to an Italian restaurant in Victoria Island.”