Former Nigerian Beauty Queen Dies

The management of Prime Planet Event Managers has announced the death of former Miss Taraba, Comfort Williams.

Naija News reports that her death was disclosed her death in a condolence statement published on Monday.

The Miss Taraba organizers described her as a former beauty queen and its Assistant Managing Director.

The statement read: “This heartbreaking loss has left us deeply devastated. She was not just a member of our organisation but an important part of the Prime Planet family whose presence, contributions, and memories will forever remain in our hearts.”

The statement was released on Monday on Facebook by the CEO of Prime Planet Event Managers, Disebe Donga.

Williams, who was crowned the 10th Miss Taraba in 2023, was appointed Assistant Managing Director in January 2026 when Prime Planet announced a new seven-member leadership team known as Team 7.

In October 2024, she joined other Taraba pageant winners on a visit to Senator Manu Haruna at the National Assembly in Abuja.

She was described as an important member of its team.

“You will forever remain a part of the Prime Planet family. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten,” the organisation said.

The organisation did not disclose the cause of her death.