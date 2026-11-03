Diddy To Leave Prison Earlier Than Expected As New Release Date Emerges

American rapper and music executive Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy, has been given a new prison release date.

Naija News reports that this follows his recent transfer to another correctional facility in the United States.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has moved Diddy’s expected release date forward by more than three weeks.

The rapper is will now leave prison on February 6, 2028, instead of March 2, 2028.

The latest development comes after Diddy was transferred from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fort Dix in New Jersey to FCI Allenwood in Pennsylvania.

His stay at Fort Dix reportedly came with several disciplinary issues.

He was previously placed in solitary confinement over allegations that he broke prison rules by engaging in fights and using unauthorised mobile phones.

The music executive allegedly received special treatment from some inmates at the facility.

He paid fellow prisoners to prepare his meals, give him massages and handle some of his daily responsibilities.

Diddy has been serving his prison sentence following his conviction in 2025 on two counts under the Mann Act, a federal law that prohibits transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution.

However, the jury found him not guilty of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Following the verdict, a US judge sentenced him to 50 months in federal prison over the two convictions.