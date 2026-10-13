American Rapper, Diddy Hospitalized

American rapper and music mogul Sean Diddy Combs has reportedly been taken to a hospital after suffering a head injury while serving his prison sentence in New Jersey, United States.

The 56-year-old was reportedly taken to the hospital on Saturday, October 10, and treated for an injury described as non-life-threatening, according to TMZ.

Naija News understands that Diddy was conscious and speaking before he was taken for treatment.

However, the circumstances surrounding the reported injury have not been made public.

However, a representative for Diddy told the Los Angeles Times that the team was working to establish what happened, adding that his health was the immediate concern.

“We are aware of the reports concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances.

“Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out,” the representative told reporters.

A spokesperson for the Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix, where Diddy is serving his sentence, did not comment on the reported hospitalization, according to the newspaper.

The reported hospital visit comes amid renewed attention on Diddy’s life behind bars, following media reports alleging that he enjoyed special treatment in prison.

In a report published on October 2, the Los Angeles Times said NBC News had cited four anonymous inmates who claimed that Diddy paid fellow prisoners to cook and clean for him.

The report also alleged that he had access to a contraband mobile phone and an illegal supply of alcohol.

Diddy’s representative pushed back against the attention surrounding his prison conditions, arguing that ordinary aspects of prison life were being presented as major news.

“The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs’s life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news,” the representative told reporters.

The representative added, “The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence while awaiting the court’s decision on his appeal.”

His projected release date has also reportedly changed. According to the Los Angeles Times, information in the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ inmate database showed that the date had moved from January 21, 2028, to March 2, 2028.

Naija News reports that Diddy is serving a 50-month federal prison sentence after a jury convicted him in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

However, the jury found him not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.

The verdict followed a high-profile trial in New York, where witnesses gave evidence about sexual encounters involving Diddy, his former girlfriend Casandra Ventura, popularly known as Cassie, and male sex workers.

Diddy’s legal team has appealed both his conviction and sentence. The appeal remained unresolved in the latest reports.