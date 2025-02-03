Diddy Temporarily Moved To Hospital From Brooklyn Prison For Medical Checkup

Embattled music mogul, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was whisked out of Brooklyn Federal Prison in the middle of the night and taken to a hospital for medical attention, reports have confirmed.

According to sources cited by the New York Post and Daily Mail, the rapper was transported to Brooklyn Hospital at around 10 p.m. for an MRI scan before being returned to the correctional facility.

While initial speculations suggested that Diddy may have been involved in a prison altercation, insiders refuted the claims, clarifying that the musician was experiencing knee pain—an issue he has battled for years.

Diddy has previously undergone multiple knee surgeries, with the most recent one taking place in 2017. At the time, he assured his fans that he was determined to recover, writing on social media, “Just had my final knee surgery. They’d said I’d never run again. I said the devil is a liar. Three surgeries in one year! Third time’s the charm!!! #Rebirth.”

He also expressed gratitude to his medical team, stating, “Don’t take the simple things in life for granted. Thank you to all the surgeons, doctors, and PTs. I THANK GOD FOR YALL!”

Diddy’s knee problems reportedly worsened after participating in the New York Marathon, leading to long-term discomfort.

Prison authorities have remained tight-lipped about the circumstances surrounding the late-night transfer, citing privacy, safety, and security concerns.

Officials reportedly did not want the situation to be misinterpreted, which could lead to unnecessary speculation or chaos within the facility.

Diddy, who is currently serving time for multiple sex crime charges, was returned to his cell shortly after the MRI scan.