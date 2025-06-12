‘Shame On Everyone Involved In Making This Happen’ – Buchi Solomon Reacts Glorilla Wins Best Gospel Artiste

Nigerian social commentator, Solomon Buchi, has condemned organisers of the British Entertainment Television (BET) awards for awarding best gospel artiste to American rapper and songwriter, Glorilla.

Naija News reports that the BET awards ceremony held last weekend, and Glorilla took home the award for best gospel artiste.

In a video shared online, Buchi argued that Glorilla’s music collaboration with a gospel artist does not mean she is a gospel singer and therefore does not deserve the award.

According to him, Glorilla, who dresses seductively and opens sensitive parts of her body, does not deserve to win the award.

Buchi Solomon added that the gospel became a scam since it stopped being a ministry.

He said, “So naked, profane-singing, seductively pop stars are now winning gospel awards? Shame on all involved to make this happen. Again, gospel industry is a scam. It became a scam ever since it stopped being ministry.”

In other news, Nigerian media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, also known as Daddy Freeze, has recounted losing 100% of his Master of Ceremonies (MC) business due to criticism of Nigerian pastors.

Naija News reports that Daddy Freeze made this known in an interview with Stephen Akintayo on the Leadership podcast.

Speaking about how his MC business collapsed, Daddy Freeze explained that he was earning ₦1.5 million per event at the time the dollar was valued at ₦150.

He said the situation had worsened over the last two years, adding that he had never received any MC job since 2019.