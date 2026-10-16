‘How Diddy Sustained Head Injury In Prison During Fight With Jamaican Drug Lord’

American rapper Sean Diddy Combs sustained a head injury during a fight with Christopher Coke, a Jamaican drug lord also known as Dudus, at a federal prison in the United States.

Naija News reports that the incident happened at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey.

According to sources cited by TMZ, the confrontation started after Coke and other prisoners became angry with Diddy over a report by NBC News that exposed his alleged luxurious lifestyle in prison.

The report triggered a series of prison raids during which officials confiscated mobile phones from inmates, including Coke.

The searches disrupted some of the privileges inmates had allegedly enjoyed before the report emerged, leaving several prisoners unhappy with the rapper.

Sources told TMZ that Diddy and Coke eventually engaged in a physical confrontation, during which the rapper suffered a head injury.

The injury was reportedly serious enough for prison officials to arrange emergency medical treatment at an outside facility.

Diddy was subsequently taken out of the prison by ambulance for treatment.

Although Diddy is regarded as the most famous inmate at the facility, sources described Coke as an influential figure among the prison population.

Coke, who has been serving a 23-year prison sentence since 2012, was reportedly unhappy that the raids had disrupted the benefits he and other inmates allegedly enjoyed before the investigation into conditions inside the prison.

Following the confrontation, both men were reportedly placed in the Special Housing Unit, a section of the prison used for disciplinary isolation.

The two inmates were said to have received two weeks of punishment in the unit following the fight.