Umo Eno Approves 13th-Month Pension Bonus For Akwa Ibom Retirees

The Governor of Akwa Ibom, Umo Eno, has approved a 13th-month pension bonus and an additional ₦10,000 welfare support for pensioners in the state.

The governor also directed that the one-time welfare payment be added to the November 2026 pension of every pensioner in the state, Naija News reports.

Eno announced the benefits while receiving a Merit Award from the Akwa Ibom State Council of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, which also endorsed him for a second term in the 2027 governorship election.

The governor praised the pensioners for their organisation and appreciation of his administration’s efforts, promising that his government would continue to prioritise the welfare of retired public servants and elderly residents.

“This is indeed humbling to me. It shows that you are truly technocrats with a laudable sense of organization. You may be retired but not tired. I celebrate and appreciate you greatly.

“I am now directing that N10,000 be added to the November 2026 pension payment of every pensioner in support of your welfare,” he said.

Eno also encouraged pensioners aged 65 and above to register for the state’s health insurance scheme, which he said was free for people in that age group.

He said the programme would help them access quality healthcare and enjoy better living conditions.

The governor also gave an update on the payment of outstanding gratuities owed to retired workers, saying his administration had so far released ₦100 billion out of the ₦111 billion backlog accumulated since 2012.

He assured the pensioners that the remaining balance would be cleared before the end of his first term in office.

Eno thanked President Bola Tinubu for making more funds available to state governments, saying the support had helped his administration fulfil its promise to clear the inherited gratuity arrears.

Earlier, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Pastor Sylvester Nkodo, praised the governor for what he described as compassionate and impactful leadership.

Nkodo said Eno’s commitment to the welfare of elderly citizens and retired public servants was heartwarming and unprecedented.

He added that the governor’s policies had improved the living conditions of pensioners and lifted many out of poverty, giving them a more dignified life.

The pensioners’ leader also expressed appreciation for the release of over ₦100 billion to settle inherited gratuity payments dating back to 2012.

He prayed that God would grant the pensioners’ wish for Eno to secure a second term in 2027. At the event, the pensioners also declared their support for the re-election of President Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Governor Eno and other APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

Naija News understands that the endorsement followed a motion moved by Comrade James Inim and seconded by Dr Mrs Uduak Udoaka.

The motion was unanimously adopted by the pensioners.