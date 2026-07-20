NLC Seeks Higher Minimum Wage, Better Pension For Retirees

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced plans to begin a nationwide campaign for a review of the national minimum wage while also pushing for the introduction of a national minimum pension for retired workers.

The President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, said the labour movement would no longer focus only on improving the welfare of workers in active service without giving equal attention to the plight of pensioners.

Ajaero made this known on Sunday during the inauguration of the Godwin Abumisi Pensioners’ Legacy House and Multipurpose Hall in Abuja, Naija News reports.

Speaking at the event, the NLC president said organised labour had reached the preparatory stage of what he described as a major national campaign for a comprehensive review of the country’s minimum wage.

According to him, discussions about workers’ welfare must also address the living conditions of retired public servants who devoted their productive years to serving the nation.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress is currently in the preparatory stages for a major national struggle for a comprehensive review of the national minimum wage,” Ajaero said.

“However, it is no longer acceptable to discuss the welfare of workers without also discussing the welfare of those who have completed their active years of service.”

He described the situation facing many retirees as unacceptable, saying they should not be left to struggle after years of dedicated service.

“It is a historical injustice that men and women who devoted their youth, strength and productive years to the service of this nation should be condemned to live below the poverty line after retirement,” he added.

Ajaero noted that the rising cost of living and persistent inflation have made life even more difficult for many pensioners across the country.

He said many retirees now survive on pensions that can no longer meet their basic needs, stressing that the situation requires urgent government intervention.

“We cannot continue to allow our senior citizens to survive on pensions that have become poverty wages. Every retiree deserves to live with dignity after decades of faithful service to the nation,” he said.

The labour leader also called on pensioners to remain united and prepare to support the campaign for improved retirement benefits.

According to him, the Congress will continue to press for the immediate payment of outstanding pension arrears and the introduction of a pension system that guarantees financial security for retirees.

“We will continue to demand the immediate payment of all outstanding pension arrears and the implementation of a pension regime that guarantees every retiree a life of dignity and security,” Ajaero stated.