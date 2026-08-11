Passengers Stranded As NLC Protest Disrupts Air Peace Flights

Flight operations were disrupted in Lagos on Tuesday after members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) staged a protest that left passengers scheduled to travel on an Air Peace flight stranded.

The protest reportedly began at about 5am, with the Zulu terminal gate placed under lock and key.

As a result, an Air Peace flight scheduled to depart Lagos at 6:30 am was unable to take off, leaving passengers waiting at the airport without certainty over when operations would resume.

The development triggered frustration among affected travellers, some of whom complained that the delay had disrupted their schedules.

One passenger told Daily Trust that he could no longer determine when his flight would leave and was concerned about the impact on his planned engagements.

Another traveller said she arrived at the airport early for the scheduled 6:30am departure but remained stranded without clear information on when the situation would be resolved.

An Air Peace staff member contacted over the development confirmed that the disruption had occurred.

“Yes, it’s true,” the employee said.

The staff member, however, declined to disclose the reason for the labour action.

An operator familiar with the dispute said the protest was connected to efforts by organised labour to enforce the right of Air Peace employees to join a union.

According to the operator, the action was intended to compel recognition of workers’ freedom to associate with the labour movement.

The protest consequently affected movement around the terminal, with passengers awaiting information on when normal flight operations would resume.