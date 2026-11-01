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Not Every Woman Will Have Husband, Some Are Destined To Marry At 40, 50 – Lola Idije

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Lola Idije
Lola Idije

Key Takeaways

  • Veteran Nollywood actress Toyin Afolayan, popularly known as Lola Idije, has urged people to stop pressuring women to marry early.
  • Speaking on the Africanlist Podcast, Lola Idije said some women may not find their life partners until they are 40 or 50 years old.
  • Lola Idije also urged society to stop judging single mothers, saying circumstances beyond their control leave some women raising children without husbands.

Veteran Nollywood actress, Toyin Afolayan, popularly known as Lola Idije, has advised people to stop putting pressure on women to get married early.

Naija News reports that thespian Toyin Afolayan said some women may not find their life partners until they are 40 or 50 years old.

The actress also urged society to stop judging women who raise children without husbands, revealing that some women become single mothers due to circumstances beyond their control.

Idije made this known during an appearance on the Africanlist Podcast.

According to her, not every woman has a husband to support her in raising children, adding that some are left with the responsibility of taking care of their families without choosing such a situation.

The actress explained that being a single mother does not necessarily mean a woman made a wrong decision, as life sometimes puts people in situations they never planned for.

She said: “Not everybody will have a husband to help them raise their children. So women have to carry their burden alone. Not all of them choose that life. But if you start pressuring them at 20, how can you be sure that they won’t marry the wrong person? When women start giving birth, they become softer.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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