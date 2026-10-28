When You Go To Other Countries, You Will Realize How Far Nigeria Is Behind – Blaqbonez

Nigerian rapper Emeka Akumefule, popularly known as Blaqbonez, has said his experiences travelling abroad have made him realize that Nigeria is lagging behind other countries in terms of development.

Naija News reports that the musician made the remarks during an interview on The Zeze Millz Show.

The rapper described Nigeria as a difficult place to live in and exposure to other countries had changed his view of the country and its living conditions.

He explained that even if Nigeria has its own energy and encourages people to work hard, he wishes the country would improve in several areas to provide a better life for its citizens.

He said: “Nigeria is hectic, but it is still home. When you go to other countries, you will realise how far we are from where we should be. But the vibe and energy are still there. There is a hustle spirit that comes with being Nigerian. I really wish the country was better.

“I don’t want to spend the rest of my life living in Nigeria. I don’t think that there is any successful person who wants to live in Nigeria after retirement. Maybe there are some people. But the way I picture my retirement is living in a big ranch and raising some animals. That is not a thing that is in Nigeria.”