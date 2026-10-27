 Skip to content
Entertainment

You’re Not Serious – Blaqbonez Reveals Burna Boy’s Response When He Requested Collaboration

Published
By Doris Ijeoma Israel
Follow Naija News on Google
0 Comments
Blaqbonez
Blaqbonez

Key Takeaways

  • Blaqbonez said Burna Boy told him he was not serious about their proposed collaboration when he raised it at a nightclub last year.
  • Speaking on The Zeze Millz Show, Blaqbonez expressed his desire to work with Burna Boy and said the singer inspired much of his energy this year.
  • Young Jonn also turned down Blaqbonez’s offer to work together after finding an old post where the rapper picked DJ Coublon ahead of him.

Nigerian rapper Emeka Akumefule popularly known as Blaqbonez, has expressed his desire to work with Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy.

Naija News reports that Blaqbonez made this known during a recent interview on The Zeze Millz Show.

According to the rapper, a joint project with Burna Boy would produce an impressive result.

Blaqbonez also recalled meeting Burna Boy at a nightclub last year.

During the encounter, he asked the singer when they would work together on a joint project.

Burna Boy, however, responded by saying that Blaqbonez was not serious about making the collaboration happen.

He said: “I would love to collab with Burna Boy, that would be really fire. I can imagine it, it would just be super crazy. You know what is crazy? The energy I am on this year, a lot of it was inspired by him.

“When I met Burna Boy in the club last year, I asked him, ‘Haffa, when are we doing our joint project?’ and he replied, ‘Na you no serious na.’”

In other news, Young Jonn has turned down Blaqbonez’s offer to work together after digging up an old post in which the rapper picked DJ Coublon ahead of him.

The exchange started after Young Jonn, a producer-turned-singer, shared a post about wanting five close friends who could move together as a group, Naija News reports.

“I need like 5 bad friends way we go dey move in bulk!” Young Jonn wrote.

Blaqbonez responded to the post by showing interest in joining him.

“Oya, make we dey together, sing as one,” the rapper replied.

Follow Naija News on Google

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.