You’re Not Serious – Blaqbonez Reveals Burna Boy’s Response When He Requested Collaboration

Nigerian rapper Emeka Akumefule popularly known as Blaqbonez, has expressed his desire to work with Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy.

Naija News reports that Blaqbonez made this known during a recent interview on The Zeze Millz Show.

According to the rapper, a joint project with Burna Boy would produce an impressive result.

Blaqbonez also recalled meeting Burna Boy at a nightclub last year.

During the encounter, he asked the singer when they would work together on a joint project.

Burna Boy, however, responded by saying that Blaqbonez was not serious about making the collaboration happen.

He said: “I would love to collab with Burna Boy, that would be really fire. I can imagine it, it would just be super crazy. You know what is crazy? The energy I am on this year, a lot of it was inspired by him.

“When I met Burna Boy in the club last year, I asked him, ‘Haffa, when are we doing our joint project?’ and he replied, ‘Na you no serious na.’”

In other news, Young Jonn has turned down Blaqbonez’s offer to work together after digging up an old post in which the rapper picked DJ Coublon ahead of him.

The exchange started after Young Jonn, a producer-turned-singer, shared a post about wanting five close friends who could move together as a group, Naija News reports.

“I need like 5 bad friends way we go dey move in bulk!” Young Jonn wrote.

Blaqbonez responded to the post by showing interest in joining him.

“Oya, make we dey together, sing as one,” the rapper replied.