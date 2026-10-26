I Don’t Have A Clear Explanation Of What Caused 2023 Election Glitch – Ex-INEC Commissioner, Igini

A former resident electoral commissioner (REC), Mike Igini, has stated that he does not have a clear explanation of what caused the glitch that was experienced during the 2023 election.

He asserted that the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit the results of the 2023 presidential election has led to the lack of public confidence in the commission.

Naija News reports that Igini spoke on Sunday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

He said that while BVAS worked, the failure to transmit one of the results of the three elections held on one day made trust in INEC evaporate.

“Now, in 2023, what worked and what broke public confidence? The BVAS worked. But what broke confidence, which has created a liability and a cloud of distrust that the current leadership is suffering, was the fact that there were three elections, same day; only one could not be transmitted, which was the presidential.

“That was what evaporated public trust and confidence. Even people like us, who put out our integrity to explain to people, to give a clarion call to the Nigerian people, up till date I don’t have a clear explanation of what constituted that glitch,” Igini said.

The lawyer, however, said that the 2027 elections would be a verdict on whether Nigerians can learn a lesson from what happened in 2023.

“Every election is a test, but in 2027, it will be more than a test. It will be a verdict on whether we, as a people, can learn from what has happened,” the former REC said.

He urged Nigerian voters to stay awake, especially on election night when collation happens, to protect their votes.

“But the greatest power of the people, which is unassailable, is that in every polling unit, the people will be more than the polling officials that are going to be compromised,” he said.