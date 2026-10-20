‘They Want To End Nigeria’ – Ex-INEC Commissioner, Mike Igini, Raises Alarm Over Threats To Democracy

A former National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mike Igini, has lamented that certain individuals were working hard to undermine democracy in the country.

Naija News reports that he spoke on Tuesday during an appearance on Arise Television.

Igini stated that Nigeria was increasingly operating under the rule of individuals rather than the rule of law.

The former INEC commissioner said the actions of key stakeholders before and during elections were critical to determining electoral outcomes.

“Look at section 97, that a candidate shall not be compelled in any form by anybody to support a political party or candidate.

“The law is there, but today, we are now in a state of anomy. The laws are no longer enforced. That is my greatest worry about this election, because if we cannot fix the politics, we can never fix our economy, because our development are embedded in politics and political processes,” Igini said.

He called on stakeholders to examine provisions of the Electoral Act 2026, particularly Section 95, which he said placed a responsibility on state commissioners of police to ensure that candidates, political parties and aspirants were not prevented from campaigning or conducting processions

He warned that those seeking to undermine democratic freedoms were endangering the nation’s future.

“They are putting out light on democracy. I want to say clearly that those who want to put out the light on democracy we fought for because of the character who are talking, threatening people all over the country.

“Where were they when we were fighting for democracy in this country? Where were they? They want to end Nigeria, this country will see their end,” Igini added.