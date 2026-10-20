INEC, Judiciary Will Be Judged In 2027 Elections – Mike Igini

A former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mike Igini, has warned Nigerians not to focus only on the electoral body ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that he gave the warning on Tuesday while fielding questions in an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show’.

He stated that Nigerians must pay attention to the activities of the political elite before, during and after elections.

Igini warned that the general elections will be more than a test for the Nigeria’s democracy.

According to him, Nigeria must continue to improve and deploy technology as and when due in its electoral process.

He also raised fresh concerns over the role of courts in deciding elections, warning that polls that ought to be concluded at the polling units are now being determined in the courtroom.

“The 2027 general elections will be more than a test. INEC will be judged, and officials, judiciary will be judged.

“More importantly, the politicians who are seeking for political office will be judged.

“And indeed, the figures of providence will pass a verdict on them in the 2027 election,” he said.