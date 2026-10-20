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INEC, Judiciary Will Be Judged In 2027 Elections – Mike Igini

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By Justina Otio
Mike Igini
Mike Igini

Key Takeaways

  • Former INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner Mike Igini said Nigerians would judge INEC, the judiciary and politicians seeking office during the 2027 general elections.
  • Igini raised concerns that courts now determine election outcomes that should be settled at polling units, and urged Nigeria to keep improving electoral technology.
  • Speaking on Arise Television on Tuesday, Igini urged Nigerians to scrutinise political elites before, during and after elections, rather than focus only on INEC.

A former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mike Igini, has warned Nigerians not to focus only on the electoral body ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that he gave the warning on Tuesday while fielding questions in an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show’.

He stated that Nigerians must pay attention to the activities of the political elite before, during and after elections.

Igini warned that the general elections will be more than a test for the Nigeria’s democracy.

According to him, Nigeria must continue to improve and deploy technology as and when due in its electoral process.

He also raised fresh concerns over the role of courts in deciding elections, warning that polls that ought to be concluded at the polling units are now being determined in the courtroom.

The 2027 general elections will be more than a test. INEC will be judged, and officials, judiciary will be judged.

“More importantly, the politicians who are seeking for political office will be judged.

“And indeed, the figures of providence will pass a verdict on them in the 2027 election,” he said.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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