UK Introduced Nigeria To Election Rigging – Ex-REC, Mike Igini

The former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Akwa Ibom State for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mike Igini on Friday claimed that the United Kingdom (UK) introduced Nigeria to election rigging.

Igini warned that whatever Nigerians make of the country, is what it will become, adding that the country is in our hands.

He further stated that Nigeria has human and material resources, but what it needs is leadership.

Igini stated this on Friday during an interview on Arise TV.

He said, “What I want Nigerians to know is that whatever we make of this country, that is what it will become. It is clearly in our hands because, in this country, Nigeria, with all the human and material resources, all that’s required is leadership.

”Today, we are now in Court over the election that has been conducted. It should be noted that the United Kingdom, UK, that today is one of the countries that our people are going to; in short, after Nigeria, they go to the UK. It should be noted that even the UK, which introduced Nigeria to election rigging for a period of 99 years, almost a hundred years, had no post-election adjudication in the United Kingdom.”