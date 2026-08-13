2027: Politicians Already Reaching Out To University Professors – Igini

Former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mike Igini, has claimed that politicians are now lobbying university professors and officials of federal agencies ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Igini made the allegation while speaking at the 2026 Goodluck Jonathan Foundation Democracy Dialogue on Thursday.

He alleged that politicians were already reaching out to academics in university communities as part of efforts to influence the electoral process.

“As we are heading for election, as I speak to you, politicians are already going to the university communities to reach out to the professors, to the academics, and of course they try to use the federal agencies that INEC would normally use as collation officers and returning officers. They are already reaching out to them,” Igini said.

He argued that the credibility of elections in Nigeria and across Africa would depend largely on the independence and effectiveness of electoral management bodies.

According to him, Nigeria should emulate the United Kingdom by placing greater responsibility for the conduct of credible elections on the electoral management body.

Igini said political parties and the judiciary, which he described as essential organs of democratic practice, must also play stronger roles in protecting the integrity of elections.