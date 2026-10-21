‘Over 40% Of Obidients Are With Me’ – YPP Presidential Candidate, Agada Declares

The presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Peter Agada, has claimed that more than 40 per cent of Obidient members who had not moved to other political groups were supporting his presidential ambition.

Naija News reports that he made the claim while fielding questions on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Wednesday.

Agada, who said he was formerly associated with the Obedient Movement, said his political project focused on building a coalition of Nigerians beyond party affiliations.

“Over 40% of Obedients that did not move away are with me, and several other parties,” he said.

Speaking further, he said he is waiting for a call from his counterparts in the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, respectively, ahead of the 2027 general election.

Agada said he was willing to work with either or both opposition figures, provided they aligned with his plans for Nigeria.

“We are waiting a call by any one of them (Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar), or every of them to come, provided it falls along with what we want to implement for Nigeria.

“We’re going to work with anyone who aligns with this,” he said.

Asked how many votes he expected to garner in the 2027 presidential election, Agada said he was targeting between two million and 10 million votes.

“We are looking at between two and 10 million Nigerians. We are still working. I said two million because that’s where we are right now and increasing pretty fast,” he said.

The YPP candidate said he had spent the 60 days since his emergence building support through groundwork, presentations and consultations.