2027: Former Peter Obi Ally Announces Partnership With Tinubu Movement

The Directorate of Mobilization and Integration, led by a former organiser of the Obidients Movement, Marcel Ngogbehei, has announced an alliance with the Tinubu Must Stay Movement (TMS) ahead of the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that in a statement issued on Sunday, DMI said its National Executive Committee approved the alliance during an emergency meeting.

The organisation added that the board of the TSM movement had also backed the alliance.

Recall that Ngogbehei, a pioneer organiser of the Obidient Movement and former chairman of the Coalition for Peter Obi (CPO), previously worked with the Labour Party during the mobilisation that preceded the 2023 elections.

DMI said the alliance followed its September 18 national strategy session, where members authorised the leadership to explore new political and institutional partnerships amid the prolonged crisis within the Labour Party.

Explaining the thinking behind the alliance, DMI said it was concerned that the growing “Tinubu Must Go” campaign had not been matched, in its assessment, by enough detailed discussion of alternative policies.

The organisation said Nigerians battling high food prices, transport costs, unemployment and insecurity deserve to hear more than arguments over who should occupy Aso Rock.

“If Tinubu must go, what exactly is the alternative?” DMI asked.

It maintained that the opposition has every right to criticise President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but should also explain what it would do differently, how its policies would be funded and what ordinary Nigerians could expect to gain.

“Government must account for its record. The opposition must account for its alternatives. Nigerians deserve both,” the directorate stated.

DMI also drew parallels with the political atmosphere ahead of the 2015 elections, when former President Goodluck Jonathan faced intense opposition campaigns.

It said the experience underscored the importance of examining promises of change alongside criticism of an incumbent government’s record.

Ngogbehei said the Tinubu administration has carried out economic reforms, diaspora investment, infrastructure development and human capital initiatives, including 3MTT, DL4ALL, TVET and NELFUND.

Speaking after the meeting, Ngogbehei said: “I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation to my brother and friend, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi (KIA), The brain behind Tinubu Must Stay (TMS) and a member of President Tinubu’s Campaign Council, whose thoughtful engagement and friendship I deeply value.

“Our extensive discussions on Nigeria’s economic reforms, diaspora investment opportunities, infrastructure development, and human capital initiatives such as 3MTT, DL4ALL, TVET, and NELFUND provided valuable insights into the administration’s policy direction.

“I am particularly grateful for the time he devoted to sharing information, explaining the reform agenda, and engaging me in meaningful conversations about policy continuity and Nigeria’s long-term development. His contribution to these discussions was significant, and I look forward to strengthening our friendship and continuing our constructive collaboration.”

Beyond the immediate political alliance, DMI announced plans for a permanent civic-accountability programme to examine political promises, proposed solutions, funding plans and their impact on citizens.

Ngogbehei said the alliance would open a new chapter in DMI’s engagement with national development, public policy and citizen participation.

“Our alliance with the Tinubu Must Stay Movement is about encouraging that conversation. Opposition is a democratic right, but credible alternatives matter,” he said.