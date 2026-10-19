Dele Cole: PANDEF Suspends Social Activities For Seven Days

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has suspended its official social activities for seven days in honour of its late leader, Patrick Dele Cole, who died in London at the age of 86.

The socio-political organisation, which represents the interests of the South-South region, said the mourning period would begin on October 18, 2026.

Naija News reports that Cole, popularly known as Chief PDC, died weeks after celebrating his 86th birthday. He was known for his contributions to journalism, education, diplomacy, public service and politics.

In a statement signed by PANDEF National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali, on behalf of the organisation’s Board of Trustees and National Executive Committee, the forum described his death as a painful loss.

Igali said Cole played an important role in the political and cultural development of the Niger Delta, particularly in the formation and growth of PANDEF.

The forum directed all its chapters in Nigeria and abroad to suspend official social activities throughout the seven-day mourning period. It also ordered that Cole’s photograph be displayed on its media platforms during the period.

PANDEF recalled Cole’s contributions to the struggle for true federalism and resource control in Nigeria, saying he remained committed to the interests of the Niger Delta even while serving in government.

The late elder statesman served as a special adviser on foreign affairs under former President Olusegun Obasanjo. He also served as Nigeria’s ambassador to Brazil.

Before his diplomatic appointment, Cole was the Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Times of Nigeria, one of the country’s leading newspapers at the time.

According to Igali, Cole brought his knowledge and experience to several socio-cultural and political organisations in the Niger Delta.

PANDEF added that his political decisions were guided by his desire to protect the legitimate interests and aspirations of the people of the region.

His political activities included a presidential bid under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and membership of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The forum also recognised Cole’s contributions as a Christian leader and his efforts to promote Nigeria’s cultural heritage, especially the traditions and identities of the South-South region.

PANDEF extended its condolences to Cole’s son, Rt. Hon. Tonye Cole, and other members of the family.

The organisation also commiserated with the people of Abonnema in the Kalabari Kingdom, the Ijaw nation, the Rivers State Government and the people of Rivers State, as well as Nigerians across the country.

It urged the bereaved family and the wider Niger Delta community to take comfort in Cole’s life of service and his lasting contributions to the region and the country.

PANDEF prayed for the peaceful repose of the late elder statesman’s soul.