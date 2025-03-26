PANDEF Urges Tinubu To Appoint Competent Leaders For South-South Development Commission

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that capable and experienced individuals are appointed to lead the newly established South-South Development Commission, emphasizing the importance of effective leadership in driving sustainable growth in the region.

In a statement issued by PANDEF’s National Chairman, Ambassador Dr. Godknows Boladei Igali, the forum commended the President for signing the South-South Development Commission Bill into law.

The group also expressed gratitude to the National Assembly for facilitating the legislative process that led to its timely passage.

“This singular action has boosted the confidence of our people in the Federal Government’s commitment to fostering even regional development across Nigeria,” PANDEF stated. “It also affirms efforts to address the unique social, environmental, and developmental challenges confronting the South-South region.”

While celebrating the establishment of the commission, PANDEF stressed that its success would depend on the competence and integrity of those appointed to lead it.

The group called on President Tinubu to prioritize merit and experience in selecting individuals to manage the commission’s affairs, ensuring it effectively complements state governments’ efforts to drive progress in the Niger Delta.

The forum further emphasized the need for urgent government intervention in tackling environmental degradation and infrastructure deficits that have long plagued the oil-rich region.

PANDEF reiterated its stance that beyond the commission, the Federal Government must implement broader measures for environmental remediation and economic development.

Additionally, PANDEF appealed to the President to intervene in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, calling for the reinstatement of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and the State Assembly.

The group highlighted concerns over their suspension and urged immediate action to restore stability in the state.

The statement read: “On behalf of the Niger Delta ethnic nationalities and peoples which make up the South-South geopolitical zone, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) conveys profound gratitude to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR on the historic signing of the South-South Development Commission Bill into law, announced on Tuesday the 25th of March, 2025. We also commend the National Assembly for the timely completion of work on this piece of legislation.

“This singular action has boosted the confidence of our people in the commitment of the Federal Government to promote even regional development across the country and; in particular, to address the peculiar social, environmental, and developmental challenges facing our region.

“PANDEF is hopeful that in setting up this new Commission, Mr. President will carefully select competent and tested hands with cognate skills and experience to ensure that this body plays its complimentary role to the efforts of our Governors in delivering sustainable development to the region, which continues to contribute immensely to the sustenance of the Nigerian national economy for decades.

“PANDEF reiterates that other outstanding issues, especially environmental remediation from negative impact of oil and gas production as well as acute deficit in basic infrastructure which constitute existential threat to the South-South, would be treated as priority.

“Finally, PANDEF is hopeful that based on the sustained nationwide appeals and genuine concerns from virtually every corner of the country over the suspension of the Rivers State Governor, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the Deputy Governor and the State Assembly, Mr. President would graciously accord urgent attention to restoration of the the State back to its normal democratic governance by immediately recalling the Governor, Deputy Governor and the State Assembly.

“Once again, we thank President Tinubu and the National Assembly for this significant milestone. PANDEF looks forward to continued collaboration, progress, and peace in the days ahead.”